Open Menu

ECP Notifies Ali Amin Gandapur As Returned Candidate PK-113 DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ECP notifies Ali Amin Gandapur as returned candidate PK-113 DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday notified the name of Ali Amin Gandapur as the candidate returned to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

A separate notification issued here said that Gandapur would have to join a political party within three days of the notification under proviso of sub-clause-C of Clause-3 of Article 106 of the constitution.

Earlier the ECP also notified the Names of 93 returned candidates including two candidates of PPP and three of JUIF while all the remaining were independent candidates.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Sunday All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Mul ..

PSL 9: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

1 hour ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

6 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

12 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

21 hours ago
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

21 hours ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

21 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

21 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

21 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

21 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan