ECP Notifies Ali Amin Gandapur As Returned Candidate PK-113 DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 08:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday notified the name of Ali Amin Gandapur as the candidate returned to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.
A separate notification issued here said that Gandapur would have to join a political party within three days of the notification under proviso of sub-clause-C of Clause-3 of Article 106 of the constitution.
Earlier the ECP also notified the Names of 93 returned candidates including two candidates of PPP and three of JUIF while all the remaining were independent candidates.
