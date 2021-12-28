UrduPoint.com

ECP Notifies Delimitation Of Constituencies For Sindh Local Govt Polls

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:18 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced its schedule of delimitation of the union councils, union committees, and wards in each district of Sindh for the next local government elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced its schedule of delimitation of the union councils, union committees, and wards in each district of Sindh for the next local government elections.

According to the schedule, in the first phase, ground work including maps would be prepared within a fortnight from Dec 31 to Jan 14. The preparation of the preliminary list of Constituencies by the delimitation committees would take place within 30 days between January 17 and February 15.

The publication of the preliminary list of constituencies for inviting representations and objections would be on February 16; whereas, the filing of representations and objections before the delimitation authorities by the voters concerned would take place between February 17 and March 4.

The disposal of representations and objections by the delimitation authorities would happen in the next 15 days until March 21.

The last date for the communication of decisions of the delimitation authorities to the delimitation committees would be March 22, while the final publication of the listof constituencies by the delimitation committees would take place on March 24.

