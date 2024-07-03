Open Menu

ECP Notifies DRO, RO, ARO For Re-polling On Two Stations At Bara Khel Nowshera

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 09:59 PM

ECP notifies DRO, RO, ARO for re-polling on two stations at Bara Khel Nowshera

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed District Returning Officer (DRO), Returning Officer (RO) and Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for the conduct of re-poll on general category of neighbourhood council -08 Bara Khel District Nowshera (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed District Returning Officer (DRO), Returning Officer (RO) and Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for the conduct of re-poll on general category of neighbourhood council -08 Bara Khel District Nowshera (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

According to the notification issued on Wednesday, Bashir Ahmad Additional Deputy Commissioner was appointed as DRO, Sohail Khan Assistant Accounts Officer as RO and Iftikhar Ahmad Assistant Sub Divisional education Officer as ARO.

Re-polling would be held on July 25 at two polling stations –i-e GPS Hoti Khel (M) and GGPS Hoti Khel (F), the notification further said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Nowshera Sohail Khan July

Recent Stories

Minister Amir Muqam condemns Bajaur bomb blast

Minister Amir Muqam condemns Bajaur bomb blast

1 minute ago
 Court adjourns PTI founder's marriage case till Ju ..

Court adjourns PTI founder's marriage case till July 8

1 minute ago
 Emergency planning workshop hold on Monsoon prepar ..

Emergency planning workshop hold on Monsoon preparedness

11 minutes ago
 APWA empowering women with skills through courses

APWA empowering women with skills through courses

11 minutes ago
 Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar d ..

Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar districts animal disease free

32 minutes ago
 All facilities to be provided to participants of M ..

All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chai ..

32 minutes ago
Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements

33 minutes ago
 Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election

33 minutes ago
 Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary ..

Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes

33 minutes ago
 CM grieved over death of five people in traffic ac ..

CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident

33 minutes ago
 EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed I ..

EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake

33 minutes ago
 European stocks advance on French election hopes

European stocks advance on French election hopes

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan