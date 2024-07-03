ECP Notifies DRO, RO, ARO For Re-polling On Two Stations At Bara Khel Nowshera
Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2024 | 09:59 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed District Returning Officer (DRO), Returning Officer (RO) and Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for the conduct of re-poll on general category of neighbourhood council -08 Bara Khel District Nowshera (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has appointed District Returning Officer (DRO), Returning Officer (RO) and Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for the conduct of re-poll on general category of neighbourhood council -08 Bara Khel District Nowshera (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).
According to the notification issued on Wednesday, Bashir Ahmad Additional Deputy Commissioner was appointed as DRO, Sohail Khan Assistant Accounts Officer as RO and Iftikhar Ahmad Assistant Sub Divisional education Officer as ARO.
Re-polling would be held on July 25 at two polling stations –i-e GPS Hoti Khel (M) and GGPS Hoti Khel (F), the notification further said.
Recent Stories
Minister Amir Muqam condemns Bajaur bomb blast
Court adjourns PTI founder's marriage case till July 8
Emergency planning workshop hold on Monsoon preparedness
APWA empowering women with skills through courses
Livestock dept vying to make Umerkot, Tharparkar districts animal disease free
All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chai ..
Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements
Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election
Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes
CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident
EU gives conditional nod to Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake
European stocks advance on French election hopes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister Amir Muqam condemns Bajaur bomb blast1 minute ago
-
Court adjourns PTI founder's marriage case till July 81 minute ago
-
Emergency planning workshop hold on Monsoon preparedness11 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss performance of polio workers11 minutes ago
-
APWA empowering women with skills through courses11 minutes ago
-
All facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions: Town Chairman32 minutes ago
-
Mayor Larkana reviews Muharram arrangements33 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over death of five people in traffic accident33 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss measures to prevent spread of dengue37 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours37 minutes ago
-
Kiani briefed about health facilities provided in Bahawalpur37 minutes ago
-
ADC calls for enhanced program to boost nutrition for mothers, children32 minutes ago