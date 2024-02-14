Open Menu

ECP Notifies Elections In Six Polling Stations Of NA-43 Tank On Feb 17

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 11:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been notified to hold elections in six polling stations of NA-43 Tank on February 17.

A press release issued here Wednesday said that polling was postponed in the six polling stations due to the law and order situation.

The ECP directed the Chief Secretary and IG KP to ensure necessary security arrangements for polling.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Tank February NA-43

