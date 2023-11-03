ECP notifies February 8, 2024, as date for 2024 General Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially announced that the general elections for the National and four Provincial Assemblies will take place on February 8, 2024.

“In light of the Supreme Court's orders from constitutional petitions numbered 32 and 36, of 2023 .

. and after a subsequent meeting with the President of Pakistan, a notification has been issued here to confirm the date,” said the notification.