Open Menu

ECP Notifies February 8, 2024, As Date For 2024 General Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ECP notifies February 8, 2024, as date for 2024 General Elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially announced that the general elections for the National and four Provincial Assemblies will take place on February 8, 2024.

“In light of the Supreme Court's orders from constitutional petitions numbered 32 and 36, of 2023 .

. and after a subsequent meeting with the President of Pakistan, a notification has been issued here to confirm the date,” said the notification.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court President Of Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan February From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifices, accomplishments of the na ..

19 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies va ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity

19 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration r ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration reaffirms national unity, loyal ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud ..

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

49 minutes ago
 Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

1 hour ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

2 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

2 hours ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

2 hours ago
 Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 other ..

Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 others injured

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan