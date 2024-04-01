Open Menu

ECP Notifies Hafiz Naeem As Returned Candidate On PS 129

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has notified the result of general election on Sindh Assembly's PS 129 Karachi Central and declared Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman of Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan as returned candidate.

According to notification issued by ECP on Monday, Naeem ur Rehman was declared as returned candidates with securing highest number of votes i-e 26296 votes while MQM Pakistan's Maaz Muqadam has obtained 20608 votes. PPP's Muhammad Asad Hanif secured 15014 votes.

