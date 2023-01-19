UrduPoint.com

ECP Notifies IK's Victory On Seven NA Seats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ECP notifies IK's victory on seven NA seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as the winner from the seven Constituencies in October's by-elections by condoning late submission of the details of the by-election expenses by the deposed Prime Minister.

A five-member bench of the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, announced the verdict it had reserved on December 20 last. The verdict stated that Imran Khan has submitted the required details to the electoral body after which it decided to notify him as the winning candidate on all the seven National Assembly seats.

Earlier, Imran Khan had not submitted the details of the by-election expenses incurred in NA-22, Mardan, NA-24, Charsadda, NA-31, Peshawar, NA-108, Faisalabad-VIII, NA-118, Nankana Sahib-II and NA-239 Korangi, Karachi I, on October 16 while the election on NA-45,Kurram was held on October 30.

The ECP had taken notice of the PTI chief's failure to submit the details of election expenses for the constituencies he had contested in October 2022. The ECP had stayed the issuance of victory notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on all National Assembly (NA) seats he won.

