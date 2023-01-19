UrduPoint.com

ECP Notifies Imran Khan As Winner On Seven Seats

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2023 | 02:52 PM

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

The Election watchdog has issued notification after Khan submitted expense details.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th,2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday notified PTI Chairman Imran Khan as winner on seven National Assembly seats during by-elections on vacant seats.

The ECP issued notification after Khan submitted details regarding expense.

Imran Khan won the NA seats from Mardan, Charsadda and Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisalabad and Nankana Sahib in Punjab and Korangi district of Karachi in Sindh.

The PTI Chief had won seven NA seats last year in October while his party swept the by-elections.

The PTI also secured six NA and two Punjab Assmbly seats.

It may be mentioned here by-election s were held on nine NA seats that fell vacant after the National Assembly speaker accepted the resignations of PTI MNAs, who had tendered resignations en masse following the policy of the party.

The ECP, however, took notice of Imran Khan's failure to submit the details of the election expenses.

A five-member commission, chaired by the chief election commissioner, reserved the verdict on Dec 20, 2022.

