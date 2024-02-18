ECP Notifies Names Of 93 Candidates Returned To KP Assembly
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday notified the Names of 93 candidates who returned to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.
The 93 candidates included two candidates from PPP and three from JUIF while all the remaining were independent candidates.
The notification asked all the independent candidates to join a political party within three days of the notification under proviso of sub-clause-C of Clause-3 of Article 106 of the constitution.
The PPP candidates included Ahmed Karim Kundi from PK-112, DI Khan and Ehsan ullah Khan from PK-115 DI Khan.
The JUIF candidates were former opposition leaders in the provincial assembly Lutf ur Rehman from PK-114, DI Khan, Aftab Haider from PK-111, DI Khan, and Sajjad Ullah from PK-32, Kohistan Lower.
The independent candidates returned to KP assembly were: Suriya Bibi, Fateh ul Mulk, Sharaft Ali, Ali Shah, Akhtar Khan, Fazl Hakim Khan, Amjad Ali, Habib ur Rehman, Sultan Room, Gul Ibrahim Khan, Muhammad Yamin, Muhammad Anwar, Azam Khan, Hamayun Khan, Shafiq ullah, Ubaid ur Rehman, Liaqat Ali , Hamid ur Rehman, Shakeel Ahmed, Musavir Khan, Riaz Khan, Syed Fakhar Jehan, Abdul Kabir Khan, Fazal Haq, Sajjad Ullah, Muhammad Riaz, Taj Muhammad, Munir Hussain, Zubair Khan, Barber Munir Swati, Zahid Chenzeb, Ikram ullah, Nazi Ahmed, Raja Ali, Mushtaq Ghani, Akbar Ayub, Arshad Ayub, Malik Adeel, Rangez Ahmed, Aqibullah, Abdul Karim, Faisal Khan, Murtaza Khan, Zarshad, Tufail Anjum, Amir Farzand, Muhammad Zahir, Abdul Salam, Tariq Mehmood, Iftikhar Ali, Ihtesham Ali, Khalid Khan, Arshad Ali, Iftikhar Ullah, Fazal Shakoor Khan, Muhammad Arif, Mehboob Sher, Muhammad Israr, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Sohail, Abdul Ghani, Samiullah, Sher Ali, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Meena Khan, Fazl Elahi, Zar Alam, Muhammad Idrees, Khaliq ur Rehman, Main Muhammad Umar, Ishfaq Ahmed, Aftab Alam, Shafiullah, Shah Abu Turab, Aurangzaib Khan, Ali Haider, Muhammad Khursheed, Sajjad, Ziaullah, Pakhtoon Yar, Naek Muhammad, Johar Muhammad, Hisham Inamullah, Tariq Saeed, Muhammad Usman, Asif Ali and Ajab Gul.
