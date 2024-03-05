Open Menu

ECP Notifies Names Of Candidates From KP For Women Reserved Seats In NA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ECP notifies names of candidates from KP for women reserved seats in NA

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Tuesday notified the names of candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for women reserved seats in the national assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Tuesday notified the Names of candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for women reserved seats in the national assembly.

According to the notification, Pakistan Muslim League-N, got four seats in the national assembly from KP, JUI-F and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), got two seats each.

Sobia Shahid, Ghazala Anjum, Shehla Bano and Shaheen of PML-N, elected on women reserved seats.

Similarly, JUI-F's Naeema Kishore and Sadaf Ehsan while PPP's Asma Alamgir and Naeema Kanwal, have been

elected members of the national assembly on reserved seats.

APP/adi-ijz/

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Alamgir Pakistan Peoples Party Women Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Clean Punjab campaign underway

Clean Punjab campaign underway

8 minutes ago
 Haripur police ensures fool proof security for pol ..

Haripur police ensures fool proof security for polio teams by deputing 1100 poli ..

8 minutes ago
 Brain cells increases in number during Ramazan: Dr ..

Brain cells increases in number during Ramazan: Dr Najaf

8 minutes ago
 KP Task Force on energy declared 16 feeders load s ..

KP Task Force on energy declared 16 feeders load shedding free

8 minutes ago
 Free Medical camp for people with mental, physical ..

Free Medical camp for people with mental, physical disabilities

16 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman vows to make national team a force to ..

PCB Chairman vows to make national team a force to be reckoned with

11 minutes ago
Tokyo's core consumer prices up 2.5 pct in Februar ..

Tokyo's core consumer prices up 2.5 pct in February

11 minutes ago
 World stocks wobble over China growth target

World stocks wobble over China growth target

11 minutes ago
 Volunteer Telenor employees visit SOS village

Volunteer Telenor employees visit SOS village

11 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 21 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2024 Match 21 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Healthcare Commission shuts down 634 illega ..

Punjab Healthcare Commission shuts down 634 illegal treatment centers

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 225 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 225 points

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan