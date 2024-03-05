ECP notifies names of candidates from KP for women reserved seats in NA

(@FahadShabbir)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Tuesday notified the names of candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for women reserved seats in the national assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Tuesday notified the Names of candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for women reserved seats in the national assembly.

According to the notification, Pakistan Muslim League-N, got four seats in the national assembly from KP, JUI-F and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), got two seats each.

Sobia Shahid, Ghazala Anjum, Shehla Bano and Shaheen of PML-N, elected on women reserved seats.

Similarly, JUI-F's Naeema Kishore and Sadaf Ehsan while PPP's Asma Alamgir and Naeema Kanwal, have been

elected members of the national assembly on reserved seats.

APP/adi-ijz/