ECP Notifies Pir Ameer Jeelani As Returned Candidate From NA-221

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

ECP notifies pir Ameer Jeelani as returned candidate from NA-221

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday notified Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jeelani of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians as returned candidate to the National Assembly from the constituency NA-221 Tharparkar-I as a result of bye-election held on February 21.

The ECP issued the notification in this regard in pursuance of the provision of sub-section (1) of Section 98 of the Election Act, 2017 (XXXIII of 2017).

