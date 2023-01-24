ECP notifies returned candidates of UC-12, Washuk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday notified the returned candidates on reserved seats of the social interest group of Union Council No 12, Washuk district of Balochistan.

According to the ECP notification, Jind Khan of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl would serve for the first half term and Yar Muhammd (Independent) for the second half term on the workers' seat.

Similarly, Hafeez (JUI-F) and Muhammad Umer (Independent) would serve on the peasant's seat for the first and second half terms respectively.

Likewise, Bibi Sumia (JUI-F) and Mah Begum (Independent) were elected on the women seats. Safoora (JUI-F) and Nisa Khaloon (Independent) would serve the people during their first half and second half terms respectively on women's seat.