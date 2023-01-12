UrduPoint.com

ECP Notifies ROs, DRO, AROs For LG Elections In Three Balochistan Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ECP notifies ROs, DRO, AROs for LG elections in three Balochistan districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday notified district returning officers (DROs), returning officers (ROs), and assistant returning officers (AROs) for conducting local council elections in the three districts of Balochistan.

According to a notification of ECP, the appointed officers would conduct elections on reserved seats of Special Interest Groups of Local Council (Union Councils/Urban Areas) in district Lasbela, Hub and Municipal Committee, Huramzai of District Pishin.

The commission notified Deputy Commissioner, Pishin as District Returning Officer (DRO), Assistant Commissioner Huramzai as Returning Officer (RO), Tehsildar, Pishin as Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for Municipal Committee, Huramzai, Pishin.

Deputy Commissioner, Lasbela was appointed as District Returning Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue, Lasbela, Uthal as Returning Officer, Tehsildar Uthal, Lakhra and Bela were appointed as Assistant Returning Officer for Municipal Committee Uthal, UC no 10 to 14, UCs 19 to 24, and UCs no 1 to 9 respectively.

Likewise, Deputy Commissioner Hub has been appointed as District Returning Officer, Assistant Commissioner, Hub, as Returning Officer, Principal Government Boys Degree College Hub assigned to perform duties of the Returning Officer. While Tehsildar Hub, Tehsildar Winder (Sonminani) will work as Assistant Returning Officers for Municipal Corporation Hub, UC no 29 to 31, Municipal Committee, Dureji, UCs no 25 to 28, Municipal Committee Winder UC no 15 to 18, Municipal Committee Gaddani and UC no 32 respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Pishin Lasbela Uthal Bela Dureji Hub Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghan c ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghan capital

6 minutes ago
 Australia withdraws men's team from ODI series aga ..

Australia withdraws men's team from ODI series against Afghanistan

36 minutes ago
 PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test ..

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test cricketers

2 hours ago
 President emphasizes to reduce political temperatu ..

President emphasizes to reduce political temperature for economic improvement

2 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notifi ..

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notification orders

2 hours ago
 DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at ..

DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at Jebel Ali

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.