ECP notifies ROs, DRO, AROs for LG elections in three Balochistan districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday notified district returning officers (DROs), returning officers (ROs), and assistant returning officers (AROs) for conducting local council elections in the three districts of Balochistan.

According to a notification of ECP, the appointed officers would conduct elections on reserved seats of Special Interest Groups of Local Council (Union Councils/Urban Areas) in district Lasbela, Hub and Municipal Committee, Huramzai of District Pishin.

The commission notified Deputy Commissioner, Pishin as District Returning Officer (DRO), Assistant Commissioner Huramzai as Returning Officer (RO), Tehsildar, Pishin as Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for Municipal Committee, Huramzai, Pishin.

Deputy Commissioner, Lasbela was appointed as District Returning Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue, Lasbela, Uthal as Returning Officer, Tehsildar Uthal, Lakhra and Bela were appointed as Assistant Returning Officer for Municipal Committee Uthal, UC no 10 to 14, UCs 19 to 24, and UCs no 1 to 9 respectively.

Likewise, Deputy Commissioner Hub has been appointed as District Returning Officer, Assistant Commissioner, Hub, as Returning Officer, Principal Government Boys Degree College Hub assigned to perform duties of the Returning Officer. While Tehsildar Hub, Tehsildar Winder (Sonminani) will work as Assistant Returning Officers for Municipal Corporation Hub, UC no 29 to 31, Municipal Committee, Dureji, UCs no 25 to 28, Municipal Committee Winder UC no 15 to 18, Municipal Committee Gaddani and UC no 32 respectively.