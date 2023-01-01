UrduPoint.com

ECP Notifies ROs For Election Of Tehsil Convener In Hazara Division

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ECP notifies ROs for election of Tehsil Convener in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday has appointed Assistant Commissioner-ll Havelian Lubna Iqbal as Returning Officer (RO) for presiding the election of Tehsil Havelian Convener, Rabia Sajid ADC for Tehsil Council Lora and Ali Sher Khan for the presiding the election of Tehsil Lower Tanwal Sherwan while Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad for City Council Abbottabad.

The ECP has also appointed Presiding Officers for elections at 131 city and tehsil councils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Returning Officers for the elections of Convener.

According to the notification, Ishaq Khan Marwat appointed Election Commissioner Mansehra for Tehsil Council Mansehra, Ahmed Junaid Wahidi education Officer appointed Election Commissioner for Tehsil Balakot, ADC Finance Hawad Sardar Marwat appointed Election Commissioner for Tehsil Council Bafa Pakhal, Muhammad Osama Ahmed Cheema Assistant Commissioner appointed Election Commissioner for Tehsil Council Ogi, Tehsil Darband Muhammad Amjad Iqbal appointed Election Commissioner for City Council Abbottabad city and Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad appointed Election Commissioner for Tehsil Council Haveliyan.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Faiza Mohsin for Tehsil Council Ghazi, AAC Revenue Muhammad Saleem for Tehsil Council Battagram, AC Mohammad Javad for Tehsil Council Alai, AC Hasrat Khan for Tehsil Council Jadba Torghar, AC Mian Sajid Hussain Shah for Tehsil Council Dor Maira while Hasan Zai Raja and Tasawar Hussain were appointed as Returning Officers for Tehsil Council.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Mansehra Ghazi Balakot Havelian Sunday

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

31 minutes ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

31 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

46 minutes ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

1 hour ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

3 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.