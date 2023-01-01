ECP notifies ROs for election of Tehsil Convener in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday has appointed Assistant Commissioner-ll Havelian Lubna Iqbal as Returning Officer (RO) for presiding the election of Tehsil Havelian Convener, Rabia Sajid ADC for Tehsil Council Lora and Ali Sher Khan for the presiding the election of Tehsil Lower Tanwal Sherwan while Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad for City Council Abbottabad.

The ECP has also appointed Presiding Officers for elections at 131 city and tehsil councils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Returning Officers for the elections of Convener.

According to the notification, Ishaq Khan Marwat appointed Election Commissioner Mansehra for Tehsil Council Mansehra, Ahmed Junaid Wahidi education Officer appointed Election Commissioner for Tehsil Balakot, ADC Finance Hawad Sardar Marwat appointed Election Commissioner for Tehsil Council Bafa Pakhal, Muhammad Osama Ahmed Cheema Assistant Commissioner appointed Election Commissioner for Tehsil Council Ogi, Tehsil Darband Muhammad Amjad Iqbal appointed Election Commissioner for City Council Abbottabad city and Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad appointed Election Commissioner for Tehsil Council Haveliyan.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Faiza Mohsin for Tehsil Council Ghazi, AAC Revenue Muhammad Saleem for Tehsil Council Battagram, AC Mohammad Javad for Tehsil Council Alai, AC Hasrat Khan for Tehsil Council Jadba Torghar, AC Mian Sajid Hussain Shah for Tehsil Council Dor Maira while Hasan Zai Raja and Tasawar Hussain were appointed as Returning Officers for Tehsil Council.