ECP notifies schedule for delimitation of LG constituencies in Punjab, KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) exercising the powers under Punjab Village and Neighbourhood Council Act 2019 and KP Local Government Act 2013 has notified schedule for delimitation of Constituencies for local government elections in the two provinces.

According to the schedule received here on Thursday, the administrative affairs, mapping and data acquisition for delimitation of constituencies would be done from July 6, 2020 till July 25, while from July 27 to August 20 the lists of delimitation would be prepared.

Similarly, on August 21 the list of initial delimitation of constituencies would be published for receiving objections and petitions till August 22 which would be decided till October 5.

On October 12 the same would be conveyed to delimitation committees and on October 23 the final list of delimitation of constituencies would be issued.