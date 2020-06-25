UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Notifies Schedule For Delimitation Of LG Constituencies In Punjab, KP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

ECP notifies schedule for delimitation of LG constituencies in Punjab, KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) exercising the powers under Punjab Village and Neighbourhood Council Act 2019 and KP Local Government Act 2013 has notified schedule for delimitation of Constituencies for local government elections in the two provinces.

According to the schedule received here on Thursday, the administrative affairs, mapping and data acquisition for delimitation of constituencies would be done from July 6, 2020 till July 25, while from July 27 to August 20 the lists of delimitation would be prepared.

Similarly, on August 21 the list of initial delimitation of constituencies would be published for receiving objections and petitions till August 22 which would be decided till October 5.

On October 12 the same would be conveyed to delimitation committees and on October 23 the final list of delimitation of constituencies would be issued.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Same July August October 2019 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

2 minutes ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

12 minutes ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

36 minutes ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

1 hour ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.