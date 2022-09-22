ECP notifies Spokespersons for KP, Punjab Offices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified spokespersons for the offices of the Provincial Election Commission (PEC) in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a circular issued here on Thursday, Sohail Ahmad, Deputy Director (Media Coordination & Outreach) PEC has been assigned the task of Provincial Spokesperson for PEC KP Office, while Ms Huda Gohar, Deputy Director (Media Coordination & Outreach) PEC Punjab as Provincial Spokesperson PEC Punjab Office respectively.

These provincial spokespersons will also maintain coordination with spokesperson of ECP, Haroon Khan Shinwari for smooth flow of information and communication related to media affairs.