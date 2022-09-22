UrduPoint.com

ECP Notifies Spokespersons For KP, Punjab Offices

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ECP notifies Spokespersons for KP, Punjab Offices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified spokespersons for the offices of the Provincial Election Commission (PEC) in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a circular issued here on Thursday, Sohail Ahmad, Deputy Director (Media Coordination & Outreach) PEC has been assigned the task of Provincial Spokesperson for PEC KP Office, while Ms Huda Gohar, Deputy Director (Media Coordination & Outreach) PEC Punjab as Provincial Spokesperson PEC Punjab Office respectively.

These provincial spokespersons will also maintain coordination with spokesperson of ECP, Haroon Khan Shinwari for smooth flow of information and communication related to media affairs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Engineering Council Media

Recent Stories

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

10 minutes ago
 US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision o ..

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision of relief to flood victims

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd September 2022

4 hours ago
 ‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.