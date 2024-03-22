Open Menu

ECP Notifies Successful Candidates In Senate By-elections

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 09:16 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday notified the six winners of the Senate by-elections held on March 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday notified the six winners of the Senate by-elections held on March 14.

According to the notification, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been declared a Senator for a general seat from Islamabad.

Additionally, PPP's Jam Saifullah Dharejo and Muhammad Aslam Abro have been declared winners for two vacant Senate seats from Sindh.

Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo from PPP, Abdul Shakoor Khan Ghaibai from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), and Mir Dostain Khan from Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) have been declared Senators from Balochistan, according to the notification.

Earlier on March 14, PPP secured four out of six Senate seats in the by-elections.

In the National Assembly, PPP's candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani emerged victorious with 204 votes, while Sunni Ittehad Council's candidate Chaudhary Ilyas Mehrban came in second with 88 votes.

In the Sindh Assembly, PPP's candidates Jam Saifullah Dharejo and Aslam Abro clinched victory with 58 and 57 votes, respectively. SIC's Nazirullah and Shazia Sohail managed to secure 4 votes each. A total of 124 MPAs participated in the polling, including 116 from PPP and 8 from SIC.

In Balochistan, PPP's Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo emerged victorious with 23 votes, securing a Senate seat. Additionally, JUI-F's Abdul Shakoor Khan Ghaibai and PML-N's Mir Dostain were declared winners for the other vacant Senate seats.

