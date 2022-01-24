UrduPoint.com

ECP Notifies The Name Of RO And AROs For The LB Elections In District Mansehra

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 12:28 PM

Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday during the second phase of KPK local body election notifies the name of Returning Officer (RO) and Assistant Returning Officer (AROs) for district Mansehra and grant them the powers of magistrate

The second phase of the LB election would be held on the 27th of March 2022. The ECP regional office for district Manshera notified the Names of RO and AROs for the five Tehsils including Balakot, Mansehra, Bafa Pakhal, Darband and Tehsil Oghi.

For the elections of Tehsil Mansehra Assistant Commissioner Mansehra Marwi Malik has been appointed as RO while Ishtiaq Khan Jadoon as ARO, For Tehsil Baffa Hasrat Khan appointed as RO while Chanzeb Khan and Saqib Khan have been appointee as AROs.

Similarly for Tehsil Council Oghi Mrs. Alveena Riaz as RO while Fazal Qadir and Abid Shah as AROs, for Tehsil council Darband Amjad Iqbal has been appointed as RO while Maroof Khan and Naeem were AROs and for Tehsil Council Balakot Asif Ali RO and Ghulam Geelani as ARO.

During the first phase of the LB election in KP district, Haripur was the only district of Hazara division that was included in the schedule while rest of the 7 districts including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower and Kolai Palis where local bodies' elections for neighborhood, village and tehsil councils are scheduled to be held on 27th of March 2022.

