ECP Notifies The Names Of ROs And AROs For The First Phase Of KP LG Elections

Faizan Hashmi 30 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

ECP notifies the names of ROs and AROs for the first phase of KP LG elections

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The election commission of Pakistan (ECP) during first phase of the KPK local bodies election notifies the name of Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs).

According to the notification the training of ROs and AROs would be completed by the 29th October while regional election offices are taking measures for the timely provision of elections material and voters lists.

Earlier, provincial election commission has announced KP local bodies' elections schedule for Neighbourhood, Village and Tehsil Councils in two phases for which all arrangements and preparations have been completed.

In the first phase elections would be held in 17 districts on Dec 19, 2021, while in the second phase, polls would be conducted in 18 districts on January 16, 2022.

Interestingly Haripur was the only district of Hazara region which was included where local bodies' elections for neighborhood, village and Tehsil councils were scheduled with other 16 districts of the KP while in the rest of the 7 districts of Hazara division the local bodies election would be held on January 16, 2022.

