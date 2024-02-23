ECP notifies three more returned candidates of NA

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday notified Names of three more returned candidates of the National Assembly.

According to the notification independent candidate Muhammad Iqbal Khan was declared successful from NA-27 Khyber, independent candidate Shahid Ahmad from NA-38 Karak and JUIF candidate Misbah Uddin from NA-40 North Waziristan.

The notification asked the independent candidates to join a political party within three days of the notification.