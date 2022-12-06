UrduPoint.com

ECP Observing National Voters' Day

December 06, 2022

ECP observing National Voters' Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is celebrating December 7 (Wednesday) as National Voters' Day.

According to a spokesman of the Provincial Election Commission (PEC) various seminars and awareness walks would be arranged in connection with the day in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while a major function in this regard would be held in Pearl Continental (PC) Peshawar at 11:00 A.M. Arrangements for the event have been finalized.

Besides, Member Election Commission of Pakistan, Justice (Retd) Ikramullah Khan, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP), IGFC, and administrative officers' representatives of various schools of thought and politicians will attend the event.

During the function, the Election Commission of Pakistan will present shields to heads of various government departments in recognition of their cooperation with the commission.

To highlight the day, various seminars, declamation contests, and rallies would be staged under the supervision of the Regional Election Commissioner (REC) and District Election Commissioner of all districts of the province.

