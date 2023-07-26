ECP officers imparted training on use of EMS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Orientation and training workshop for officers of Election Commission of Pakistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding use of Election Management System (EMS) software app in the general elections 2023 concluded here on Wednesday.

During the workshop, the officers were briefed regarding technical aspects and knowledge about the app.

The training/workshop started on Monday consisted of three phases.

The last session was attended by Director Els & Local Govt Elections, Deputy Director Admn, Deputy Director Development, Regional Election Commissioner D.

I.Khan, Swat, District Election Commissioner, Peshawar, Kolai Palas, Kohistan Lower and Upper, Swat, South Waziristan Lower, South Waziristan Upper, North Waziristan, Battagram, Bajaur, Tank and Lakki Marwat.

The orientation session was organized by the Information System Wing of ECP with the collaboration of Sapphire (software House).

At the concluding session Joint Provincial Election Commissioner KP Javed Rehmat awarded certificates among the participants.