Open Menu

ECP Official Asked Public To Exercise Right To Vote For Strengthening Democracy

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 06:54 PM

ECP official asked public to exercise right to vote for strengthening democracy

Additional Director General Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Haroon Khan ShinwarI Wednesday called upon the public especially youth to exercise their right to vote in maximum numbers on Thursday to strengthen democracy in the country on February 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Additional Director General Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Haroon Khan ShinwarI Wednesday called upon the public especially youth to exercise their right to vote in maximum numbers on Thursday to strengthen democracy in the country on February 8.

Talking to a private news channel, he reiterated voting was a “fundamental duty” of every citizen and urged all eligible voters to cast their votes.

The polling will begin at 8 am and continue till 5 pm. It will be a public holiday so that the people can exercise their rights without any hindrance, he added. The voters are required to bring their original Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) to cast the vote.

Expired CNIC is also acceptable, he further mentioned.

He detailed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 90,675 polling stations across the country for Feb 8 polls for the 12th general election. While the polling arrangements have been completed and all the polling materials have also been given to polling staff in the polling stations, he added. The chief election commissioner also warned of stern action against the presiding officers who failed to follow the directions related to Form-45, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote February All Election 2018

Recent Stories

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once a ..

Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again

17 minutes ago
 Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversa ..

Actor Ghayyur Akhtar remembered on death anniversary

4 minutes ago
 Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave EC ..

Mali says not bound by one-year period to leave ECOWAS: foreign ministry

4 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali urges masses to exercise right to v ..

4 minutes ago
Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar T ..

Over 11,000 youth earn Rs 130m through e-Rozgaar Training Program

5 minutes ago
 IGP visits polling station, reviews security arran ..

IGP visits polling station, reviews security arrangements

5 minutes ago
 ECP summons important meeting today

ECP summons important meeting today

35 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi visits Wafaqi Mohtasib’s ..

President Dr Arif Alvi visits Wafaqi Mohtasib’s office, gets briefing on redre ..

3 minutes ago
 WAPDA to face SNGPL in President's Trophy final

WAPDA to face SNGPL in President's Trophy final

3 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad unveils impressi ..

Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad unveils impressive impact and accomplishments ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan