ECP official asked public to exercise right to vote for strengthening democracy

Additional Director General Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Haroon Khan ShinwarI Wednesday called upon the public especially youth to exercise their right to vote in maximum numbers on Thursday to strengthen democracy in the country on February 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Additional Director General Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Haroon Khan ShinwarI Wednesday called upon the public especially youth to exercise their right to vote in maximum numbers on Thursday to strengthen democracy in the country on February 8.

Talking to a private news channel, he reiterated voting was a “fundamental duty” of every citizen and urged all eligible voters to cast their votes.

The polling will begin at 8 am and continue till 5 pm. It will be a public holiday so that the people can exercise their rights without any hindrance, he added. The voters are required to bring their original Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) to cast the vote.

Expired CNIC is also acceptable, he further mentioned.

He detailed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 90,675 polling stations across the country for Feb 8 polls for the 12th general election. While the polling arrangements have been completed and all the polling materials have also been given to polling staff in the polling stations, he added. The chief election commissioner also warned of stern action against the presiding officers who failed to follow the directions related to Form-45, he added.