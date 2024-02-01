ECP Officially Announces Feb 8 As Public Holiday For Elections
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2024 | 01:54 PM
A spokesperson for the ECP says the decision to announce a holiday is in accordance with sections (4) and 8 © of the Election Act 2017, aimed at facilitating voters to freely exercise their right to vote.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday officially declared February 8th (Thursday) as a public holiday across the country, allowing citizens the opportunity to participate in the electoral process conveniently.
As the general elections of 2024 draw near, reports indicate that educational institutions nationwide would observe eight holidays in February.
As election campaigns gain momentum, candidates representing various political parties have initiated corner meetings and door-to-door canvassing in preparation for the upcoming elections scheduled for February 8.
Besides, the ECP has initiated the printing of ballot papers (Form 33), which will display the Names of candidates along with their respective electoral symbols. The printing process is expected to be completed by February 3, following which the ECP will ensure the secure distribution of ballots to every district, with the assistance of the Pakistan Army.
According to the social media reports, the educational institutions across Pakistan would remain closed from February 4 to February 12. February 4 falls on a Sunday, followed by Kashmir Day on February 5, and a series of holidays from February 6 to 10 due to the Pakistan vote.
All these holidays will follow February 11—Sunday, and subsequently all the educational institutions will remain close—making total eight holidays on elections.
