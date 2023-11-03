Open Menu

ECP Officials Visits Bhera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Regional Election Commissioner Sargodha Division Amir Ashfaq Qureshi, along with District Election Commissioner Ghulam Abbas visited different schools in Bhera which were suggested as the pints for establishment of polling stations for the upcoming general election.

The purpose of the visit was to review provision of basic facilities for voters at the proposed polling stations including physical conditions of building, wash rooms, electricity and suitable locations.

After the visit, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) local officials would decide to select the appropriate polling stations, a spokesman said here.

