Open Menu

ECP Okays 250m Ballot Papers For General Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 08:59 PM

ECP okays 250m ballot papers for general elections

The Election Commission (ECP) tasked the Printing Corporation of Pakistan on Monday with producing 250 million watermarked ballot papers for the February 8 polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission (ECP) tasked the Printing Corporation of Pakistan on Monday with producing 250 million watermarked ballot papers for the February 8 polls.

According to sources, the ECP sanctioned the printing of ballot papers for the upcoming general elections during its meeting.

Distinctive watermarks will adorn the ballot papers, which are set to be printed using three different machines. Rigorous security protocols have been ensured for the Printing Corporation premises during the ballot paper production.

The use of watermarked ballot papers was initiated in the country during the 2018 general elections, marking a significant milestone.

Three printing machines will be utilised for this task, such as the Security Printing Corporation, the Pakistan Postal Foundation, and the Printing Corporation of Pakistan sharing the workload.

Security is tightened, considering potential army deployment inside and outside printing facilities. The decision focuses on ensuring the integrity and security of the electoral process, with a detailed plan for secure transportation from printing machines to designated officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Election Commission Of Pakistan February 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS

Anti-Rape Crisis cell established at PIMS

13 minutes ago
 LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petition ..

LHC issues notice to ECP on PTI founder's petitions against rejection of nominat ..

13 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects

Mayor Sukkur inspects development projects

21 minutes ago
 DC visits site of under construction bridge

DC visits site of under construction bridge

21 minutes ago
 British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secr ..

British Home Office delegation meets Interior Secretary

21 minutes ago
 DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for ..

DC emphasizes effective inspection of prices for essential commodities

21 minutes ago
Financial, digital literacy significant to empower ..

Financial, digital literacy significant to empower women: President FPCCI

13 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates 37 police stations, 5 projects in G ..

CM inaugurates 37 police stations, 5 projects in Gujranwala

13 minutes ago
 US commends Saudi Arabia's anti-terrorism efforts ..

US commends Saudi Arabia's anti-terrorism efforts in annual report

13 minutes ago
 DC begins performance audit of price magistrates, ..

DC begins performance audit of price magistrates, show cause notices issued to 6 ..

13 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi undertakes orientation visit to ..

Ambassador Hashmi undertakes orientation visit to Sichuan Province, China

13 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against shopkeepers in Kohat

Crackdown continues against shopkeepers in Kohat

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan