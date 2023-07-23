Open Menu

ECP Orders Dismissal Of Caretaker Minister For Violating Public Gathering Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ECP orders dismissal of caretaker minister for violating public gathering rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed the caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to remove Shahid Khattak, the caretaker provincial minister of transport and information technology, from the cabinet for his participation and addressal of a public gathering.

Following a report from the Provincial Election Commissioner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the Minister's involvement in a public meeting, the Election Commission directed the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to remove Shahid Khattak from the cabinet.

In addition, the commission further ruled that the caretaker government of Punjab must promptly issue orders prohibiting any official, including ministers, from participating in political and election campaigns. Strict adherence to this restriction is mandated, and in the event of any violation, immediate legal action will be taken.

The commission responded to media reports indicating that the caretaker provincial minister, Shahid Khattak, took part in a public meeting and addressed the attendees in Nowshera.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Nowshera Media Event From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

55 minutes ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

55 minutes ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

1 hour ago
 Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

1 hour ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

1 hour ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

1 hour ago
Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

1 hour ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

2 hours ago
 Over 250,000 Officials Punished in China in First ..

Over 250,000 Officials Punished in China in First Half of 2023 - Authorities

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of M ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah

2 hours ago
 Russian Embassy in US Says Washington Responsible ..

Russian Embassy in US Says Washington Responsible for Kiev's Strike on Journalis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan