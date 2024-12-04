ECP orders initiating delimitation process for LG elections in Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed concerned authorities to initiate the delimitation of Constituencies under the amended Local Government Act 2015 and submit the schedule for approval.

This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, where the ECP expressed disappointment over the failure to conduct local body elections in the Federal Capital.

The Commission voiced its frustration over the ongoing delays, highlighting that the delimitation process has been completed four times due to repeated amendments to election laws. Despite these setbacks, the ECP has decided to move forward with the delimitation process once again, stressing the importance of holding timely elections.