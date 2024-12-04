ECP Orders Initiating Delimitation Process For LG Elections In Federal Capital
Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed concerned authorities to initiate the delimitation of Constituencies under the amended Local Government Act 2015 and submit the schedule for approval.
This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, where the ECP expressed disappointment over the failure to conduct local body elections in the Federal Capital.
The Commission voiced its frustration over the ongoing delays, highlighting that the delimitation process has been completed four times due to repeated amendments to election laws. Despite these setbacks, the ECP has decided to move forward with the delimitation process once again, stressing the importance of holding timely elections.
Recent Stories
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan suffers from second fastest rate of AIDS spread: experts57 seconds ago
-
Unity for progress: Ahsan Iqbal describes promoting peace, religious harmony as ‘collective respon ..1 minute ago
-
DC reviews performance of government departments1 minute ago
-
PM back to Islamabad after two-day Saudi visit1 minute ago
-
Sargodha University launches its own TV1 minute ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident11 minutes ago
-
Reliance on academic research key to sustainable housing, real estate policies: Pirzada11 minutes ago
-
All-out resources to be utilised for employees' welfare: MD APP11 minutes ago
-
BTTN’s researchers attend 25th Annual Population Research Conference11 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman Sanghar conducts khuli kachehri at DAO11 minutes ago
-
DC for timely sowing of wheat crop11 minutes ago
-
Civil Society, RDSE celebrate Universal Day of Special Persons21 minutes ago