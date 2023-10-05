ECP orders withdrawal of protocol facilities for former Sindh cabinet members

The election commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the chief secretary and Inspector General of Police Sindh (IGP) to withdraw protocol facilities of former provincial cabinet members and others within the next three days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The election commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the chief secretary and Inspector General of Police Sindh (IGP) to withdraw protocol facilities of former provincial cabinet members and others within the next three days.

According to a notification, the ECP has instructed Sindh Chief Secretary Dr.

Muhammad Fakhare Alam Irfan and IGP Riffat Mukhtar to promptly submit a compliance report upon the completion of the task.

The ECP observed that former cabinet members were still benefiting from protocol privileges. The Commission reminded that it had previously directed provincial authorities on August 15 to ensure the removal of official accommodations, vehicles, and other perks from former prime ministers, chief ministers, cabinet members, and other individuals.