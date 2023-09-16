ECP organises two-day workshop for master trainers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organised a two-day workshop for providing training to master trainers in Sargodha district.

According to a press release, issued by district election commissioner officer on Saturday, the two-day master training concluded here in which master trainer District Election Commissioner Sargodha Ghulam Abbas, Director Establishment Punjab Lahore Amir Javed imparted training to official from grade-17 to 19 of various departments. The training was held under the supervision of Regional Monitoring Coordinator and Regional Election Commissioner Sargodha Division Amir Ashfaq Qureshi.

The two-day master training workshop was held on Sept 11 to 12 in Sargodha district, in Khushab district, from Sept 13 to 14, in Mianwali district, from Sept 15 to 16 while the master training under the ECP would be held in Bhakar district from Sept 17 to 18.

After completing the master training, officials, who would get training, would impart training to polling staff for conducting transparent elections.