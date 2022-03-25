ECP organises 'Voter Awareness' seminar at USKT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :A seminar titled 'Voter Awareness' was organised by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) at the auditorium of University of Sialkot (USKT) on Friday.

A large number of teachers and students including ECP Director Qurrat-ul-Ain, District Election Commissioner Muhammed Khalil Qaisrani, former president Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Dr Aslam Dar and Prof Rana Tariq Shaukat participated in the seminar.

Addressing the participants, speakers said that for completion of democracy, full participation of the youth in the electoral process must be ensured.

According to the Constitution of Pakistan, any man, woman or transgender person, who is 18-year-old or above, and has a computerised national national identity card, has the right to cast a vote, the speakers said.

They said that any voter could get complete information about his/her registration by sending an SMS to 8300.