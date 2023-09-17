Open Menu

ECP Organizes 1,640 Workshops In Educational Institutions To Amplify Voter Turnout

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2023 | 07:20 PM

ECP organizes 1,640 workshops in educational institutions to amplify voter turnout

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has conducted over 1,640 workshops in diverse educational institutions since November last to advance voter education and awareness among students, with the overarching goal of motivating their active involvement in the electoral process, nurturing inclusivity and increasing voter turnout during the forthcoming elections.

Since 2021, the Election Commission has been dedicated to involving students in the electoral process. These workshops primarily aimed to emphasize the significance of voting, educate participants about the electoral process in the country, and encourage them to actively engage in and contribute to the electoral process.

Since 2021, the ECP has been diligently working to engage students in the electoral process.

Up to this point, the ECP has organized 309 sessions in diverse educational institutions in Punjab, conducted 390 workshops in Sindh, held 366 workshops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, facilitated 375 workshops in educational institutions in Balochistan, and conducted 309 workshops in Islamabad.

The Commission remained steadfast in its commitment to advancing electoral regulations in accordance with Section 12 of the Election Act 2017. Through media campaigns and public awareness programs, the ECP is actively spreading information about the electoral process to diverse and underrepresented sections of society. The Primary goal is to impart knowledge about the election process to marginalized communities, youth, individuals with disabilities, transgender individuals and all other marginalized groups.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan November 2017 Media All

Recent Stories

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

36 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Be ..

36 minutes ago
 Over one million people engage with national campa ..

Over one million people engage with national campaign for security and safety at ..

2 hours ago
 Ducab Group cements its position as effective part ..

Ducab Group cements its position as effective partner to Emirati professionals r ..

3 hours ago
 G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cu ..

G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cuban Ambassador

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews ..

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews latest media technologies at I ..

4 hours ago
Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the La ..

Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the Launch of Islamabad Campus

5 hours ago
 Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its acti ..

Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its activities

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operati ..

Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operation

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Liv ..

Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th ..

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th UN General Assembly in New Yor ..

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Termina ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Terminal A operations

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan