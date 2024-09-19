Open Menu

ECP Organizes Comprehensive Training Programme For Officers, Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 09:40 PM

ECP organizes comprehensive training programme for officers, staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has organized a comprehensive training program for its officers and staff, aimed at imparting awareness about the new digital services portal designed by the Project Management Unit.

The training would continue from September 18 to 26, said a press release issued here Thursday.

The objective of the training is to equip the employees with the skills to effectively create awareness about the digital services portal and register with the system.

Several important modules have been included in the sessions, including the Legal Case Management System (LCMS), which provides a comprehensive platform for monitoring legal matters related to the Election Commission.

Through this system, citizens and lawyers can also check the latest developments and updates of legal matters.

Other modules included Training Information Management System (TIMS), Complaint Management System (CMS), Inventory Management System (IMS). MS), Monitoring and Reporting System (MRS), and Integrated Office Records Management System (IORMS).

These modules would help in effective monitoring of election process and facilitate management of office records.

The training programmed aimed at equipping staff with digital system skills and improving their operational efficiency.

Election Commission is committed to bringing continuous improvement and innovation in the field of technology.

A total of 277 Election Commission officers and staff were being trained on the said training program.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Technology Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers September From

Recent Stories

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

1 hour ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

4 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

7 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

7 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

7 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

7 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

8 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

8 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan