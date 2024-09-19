ECP Organizes Comprehensive Training Programme For Officers, Staff
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has organized a comprehensive training program for its officers and staff, aimed at imparting awareness about the new digital services portal designed by the Project Management Unit.
The training would continue from September 18 to 26, said a press release issued here Thursday.
The objective of the training is to equip the employees with the skills to effectively create awareness about the digital services portal and register with the system.
Several important modules have been included in the sessions, including the Legal Case Management System (LCMS), which provides a comprehensive platform for monitoring legal matters related to the Election Commission.
Through this system, citizens and lawyers can also check the latest developments and updates of legal matters.
Other modules included Training Information Management System (TIMS), Complaint Management System (CMS), Inventory Management System (IMS). MS), Monitoring and Reporting System (MRS), and Integrated Office Records Management System (IORMS).
These modules would help in effective monitoring of election process and facilitate management of office records.
The training programmed aimed at equipping staff with digital system skills and improving their operational efficiency.
Election Commission is committed to bringing continuous improvement and innovation in the field of technology.
A total of 277 Election Commission officers and staff were being trained on the said training program.
