ECP Organizes Painting Competition To Highlight Importance Of Vote

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ECP organizes painting competition to highlight importance of vote

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday organized a two-day painting competition among students of across country colleges and universities at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) aiming to highlight the importance of vote among the country's youth.

The purpose of the competition themed " Your vote to a promising future" was to motivate the youth to fully participate in the electioneering process.

The exhibition was inaugurated by ECP Secretary Omer Hamid Khan. As many as 280 paintings were on the display, each depicted unique idea to motivate the youth to cast their vote.

The ECP has announced prizes for three first winners of the competition and appreciation certificates among promising contenders.

A panel of judges included Ahmed Bilal Mehboob PILDAT, Nagin Hayat of Nomad Art Gallery and Maryam Ahmed, Director of Visual Art, PNCA would decide about the winners.

First prize will be Rs 100,000, second Rs 50,000 and third Rs 25,000.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held on December 7 on National Voters Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the ECP secretary said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been conducting a special awareness campaign for students in various educational institutions throughout the country to create awareness about the electoral process and students could play their role as responsible and active citizens in all upcoming elections. The ECP has conducted over 380 seminars in different education institutes to enhance awareness about vote casting in youth.

Special lectures were given to the students by the ECP officers, In the workshops, the students were informed about how to play their full role to increase voter registration and turnout, at the end a question and answer session was also held.

He said art was a creative tool to express feelings and ECP was focusing on youth to participate in electioneering process.

