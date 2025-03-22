ECP organizes voter awareness seminar in Abbottabad schools

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Abbottabad Sauturday has launched a voter awareness campaign in schools and colleges to educate students about the electoral process and the significance of voting.

As part of this initiative, a Voter Awareness Seminar was held at Government High school No. 3, where a large number of students participated. District Election Commissioner Abbottabad, Naveed-ur-Rehman, briefed students on the importance of voting in ensuring good governance and provided information on voter registration, transfer procedures, and the 8300 SMS service for verifying voter details.

The seminar also covered the roles and responsibilities of the Election Commission, voting procedures, and result compilation methods.

During an interactive session, students raised questions regarding electoral challenges, which were comprehensively addressed by the Election Commissioner.

At the conclusion of the event, Principal Zafar Arbab Abbasi praised the ECP’s efforts in organizing these awareness programs and urged students to spread the knowledge to enhance understanding of the electoral process in their communities.