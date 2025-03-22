ECP Organizes Voter Awareness Seminar In Abbottabad Schools
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Abbottabad Sauturday has launched a voter awareness campaign in schools and colleges to educate students about the electoral process and the significance of voting.
As part of this initiative, a Voter Awareness Seminar was held at Government High school No. 3, where a large number of students participated. District Election Commissioner Abbottabad, Naveed-ur-Rehman, briefed students on the importance of voting in ensuring good governance and provided information on voter registration, transfer procedures, and the 8300 SMS service for verifying voter details.
The seminar also covered the roles and responsibilities of the Election Commission, voting procedures, and result compilation methods.
During an interactive session, students raised questions regarding electoral challenges, which were comprehensively addressed by the Election Commissioner.
At the conclusion of the event, Principal Zafar Arbab Abbasi praised the ECP’s efforts in organizing these awareness programs and urged students to spread the knowledge to enhance understanding of the electoral process in their communities.
Recent Stories
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gestational diabetes, high blood pressure pose serious risks to mother and child: senior gynecologis ..5 minutes ago
-
Tessori gives assent to Criminal Prosecution amendment bill5 minutes ago
-
CM’s jail reform: skilled prisoners start earning wages6 minutes ago
-
MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal calls for unity and commitment on Pakistan Day6 minutes ago
-
SSP Shaheed Benazir Abad visits Imam Bargah6 minutes ago
-
ECP organizes voter awareness seminar in Abbottabad schools6 minutes ago
-
CM launches IT & digital skills training for 27,000 rural women15 minutes ago
-
3 suspects arrested in police crackdown15 minutes ago
-
Minority cards distributed in Khanewal15 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police nab 4 drug peddlers, 6 illegal arms owners15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Resolution of 1940: A milestone towards achieving separate homeland for Muslims16 minutes ago
-
10 dead, 1,639 injured in Punjab road accidents26 minutes ago