ECP, PEMRA submit replies in Faizabad sit-in case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday submitted their comments to the Supreme Court in review petitions pertaining to the Faizabad sit-in case.

PEMRA stated in its reply that the Authority had implemented the court orders in letter and spirit, and directed all the TV channels to be more carefull while covering the religious issues.

It said that it had also forbidden the TV channels from live coverage during the operation at sit-in site, and stopped the transmission of some channels on violations of its instructions.

It, however, did not issue any advisory to close any news channel.

The ECP, in its reply, said that the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan was not involved in anti-state activities as per the report of Interior Ministry.

It said that as per its scrutiny committee, the TLP had received Rs 1.5 million from prohibited sources, and that small amount could not be declared as foreign funding.

The apex court will take up the Faizabad sit-in review petitions on November 1.