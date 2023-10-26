Open Menu

ECP, PEMRA Submit Replies In Faizabad Sit-in Case

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 08:42 PM

ECP, PEMRA submit replies in Faizabad sit-in case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday submitted their comments to the Supreme Court in review petitions pertaining to the Faizabad sit-in case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday submitted their comments to the Supreme Court in review petitions pertaining to the Faizabad sit-in case.

PEMRA stated in its reply that the Authority had implemented the court orders in letter and spirit, and directed all the TV channels to be more carefull while covering the religious issues.

It said that it had also forbidden the TV channels from live coverage during the operation at sit-in site, and stopped the transmission of some channels on violations of its instructions.

It, however, did not issue any advisory to close any news channel.

The ECP, in its reply, said that the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan was not involved in anti-state activities as per the report of Interior Ministry.

It said that as per its scrutiny committee, the TLP had received Rs 1.5 million from prohibited sources, and that small amount could not be declared as foreign funding.

The apex court will take up the Faizabad sit-in review petitions on November 1.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Interior Ministry Election Commission Of Pakistan Faizabad SITE November Media TV All From Million Court TLP

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

7 minutes ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

7 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

4 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

6 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

7 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

8 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

8 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan