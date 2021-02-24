UrduPoint.com
ECP Performing Duties Without Any Political Interference: Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:50 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was an independent institution as it was performing its duties without any political interference

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had made struggle for holding elections in a free,fair and transparent manner.

All the by-elections held recently were free of any influence as per the PTI's manifesto and its government was also making efforts to hold the forthcoming Senate elections through open balloting, he added.

He said the ECP should announce the result of by-polls in NA-75 Daska.

The minister said the opposition leaders were "hypocrites" as they were opposing the government's bill to amend the election law to hold Senate polls through open ballot, which both the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had agreed in the Charter of Democracy.

Shibli Faraz said the present government was going to introduce electronic voting system in the country for ensuring transparency.

