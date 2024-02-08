ECP permits journalists inside polling stations

The Election Commission of Pakistan has granted access journalists to enter the polling stations during Election Day (Thursday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has granted access journalists to enter the polling stations during Election Day (Thursday).

While talking to ptv, Spokesperson ECP said that the journalists having accreditation cards were permitted to go inside the polling station for coverage.

Observers and journalists were allowed to cover the electoral process to ensure the transparency and credibility of the election, he added