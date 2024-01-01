Open Menu

ECP Plans To Establish Over 92,500 Polling Stations For General Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ECP plans to establish over 92,500 polling stations for General Elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has planned to establish over 92,500 polling stations nationwide, with the official polling scheme to be revealed 15 days before the scheduled February 8 general elections.

For the upcoming general elections, it has been determined that Punjab will have 51,821 polling stations across 438 national and provincial constituencies, while Sindh will have 19,236 polling stations for its 191 seats.

For the election of 66 seats in Balochistan, 5,015 polling stations will be set up, and for the 160 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,737 polling stations will be established. Additionally, 990 polling stations will be set up for three Constituencies in Islamabad.

