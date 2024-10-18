ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to making decisions based on the Constitution, remaining undeterred by threats and intimidation, and not responding to detractors in the same derogatory language

A spokesperson of ECP in a statement condemned derogatory language directed against chief election commissioner and members of the commission, emphasizing that such language is unacceptable and unworthy of someone in a prestigious position.