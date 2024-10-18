ECP Pledges Constitutional Adherence Amidst Threats
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 11:53 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to making decisions based on the Constitution, remaining undeterred by threats and intimidation, and not responding to detractors in the same derogatory language
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to making decisions based on the Constitution, remaining undeterred by threats and intimidation, and not responding to detractors in the same derogatory language.
A spokesperson of ECP in a statement condemned derogatory language directed against chief election commissioner and members of the commission, emphasizing that such language is unacceptable and unworthy of someone in a prestigious position.
Recent Stories
Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair
EPI launches community-based awareness program
Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan
Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told
LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to female students harassment
Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration file
Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, China GDP
Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times
136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid geopolitical tensions
Judicial reforms to help provide speedy justice to people: Barrister Malik
IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 21
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair1 minute ago
-
EPI launches community-based awareness program1 minute ago
-
Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan2 minutes ago
-
Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told2 minutes ago
-
LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to female students harassment1 hour ago
-
Judicial reforms to help provide speedy justice to people: Barrister Malik2 hours ago
-
IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 212 hours ago
-
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha2 hours ago
-
30 senior civil judges promoted as Additional Sessions judges2 hours ago
-
LHC restrains ECP from final decision on PTI intra-party election case2 hours ago
-
PM effectively raised voice for Palestinians at all int’l fora: Talal Chaudhary2 hours ago
-
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured2 hours ago