ECP, Police, KTH hold rallies, program to express solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country, various bodies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday carried out rallies and arranged different programs and expressed solidarity with people of Indian held Kashmir and strongly condemned Indian atrocities including 25-day long curfew in the area besides violations of human rights.

On the call of provincial government, a special rally by KP Police started from Malik Saad Police Line and attended by SSP Operation Zahoor Babar Afridi, SSP Investigation Jehanzeb Khan, SSP Coordination and SSP HQs Abdul Salam Khalid besides other officials.

Similarly a program presided over by Provincial Election Commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmed was held to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Kashmir. The rally was attended by officers and officials of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Peshawar.

Meanwhile Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour led by Medical Director Prof.

Dr. Irshad Ahmed accompanied by Nursing Director Rehmatullah, faculty members, doctors, nursing and paramedic staff, besides administrative officers and employees.

A special rally in this regard was come out from KHT and culminated at University Road. The main objective of the rally to convey the message across globe that we are stand with our Kashmiri brothers and condemn the Indian atrocity in occupied Kashmir.

Speakers of the rally, ceremony and solidarity hour said that slogan 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan' will come out true very soon and sacrifices of Kashmiri people would never be waste.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribing slogans in favour of Kashmiri people such as 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan' Ham Kashmiri Bahoin Kay Sath Hain, Kashmir is the Integral Part of Pakistan and Friends of Modi are Traitor etc.