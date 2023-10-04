Open Menu

ECP, Political Parties’ Consultative Meeting on Next Wed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The consultative meeting between the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and several political parties, initially scheduled for today, (Wednesday, October 4), has already been rescheduled to the upcoming Wednesday due to the unavailability of specific members, said an ECP spokesperson.

Contradicting a news report currently being aired on various tv channels, the ECP spokesperson in a statement clarified that the meeting is set for the next Wednesday, October 11th. at 2 PM, at the same location, the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad.

