ECP postpones elections in Punjab due to security threats

Imran Khan has strongly reacted to the decision, demanding elections as per the law for rule of law.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the upcoming elections in Punjab due to security threats.

The elections initially scheduled to be held on April 30.

Imran Khan did not welcome the decision, saying that timely elections are important for rule of law.

President Arif Alvi announced the date for the Punjab polls after consulting the ECP.

The ECP issued a notification and said that in order to organise and conduct the election in accordance with the law in a peaceful manner, the commission had written letters to the ministry of interior and defence for the "deployment of Pakistan Army/Rangers and Frontier Corps at all the polling stations" established for the conduct of general election to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab in static mode.

The ECP also said that for deputation on election duty, there is a shortfall of approximately 386,623 security personnel which can only be covered by deploying army soldiers and Rangers in static mode.

The Ministry of Interior, however, had conveyed to the commission, via a letter, that the deployment of civil and armed forces as required by the election commission would not be possible.