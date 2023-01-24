ECP postpones polling for Tehsil, City Councils presiding officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the in-house polling for the election of presiding officers of all Tehsil and City Councils of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that was scheduled on January 25.

The in-house polling has been postponed pursuant to the verdict of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), said a notification issued by the ECP here on Tuesday.