ECP Postpones Tests For Various Positions

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 08:09 PM

ECP postpones tests for various positions

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday postponed the tests for various positions, including Deputy Assistant Directors (Accounts), Senior Assistants and Junior Assistants, which were originally scheduled for October 6, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday postponed the tests for various positions, including Deputy Assistant Directors (Accounts), Senior Assistants and Junior Assistants, which were originally scheduled for October 6, 2024.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson announced in a statement that due to unforeseen circumstances, candidates may face difficulties in accessing examination centers in Islamabad and Karachi.

The revised examination schedule will be announced at a later date," she stated, adding

that the Commission regrets any inconvenience caused by the postponement and appreciates candidates' cooperation.

