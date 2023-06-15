ECP postpones town chairman election after scuffle

The Returning Officer nominated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the process of election of Chairman of Paretabad Town after scuffle between activists of opponent political parties here on Thursday

The election of the chairman was scheduled on Thursday at the polling station, set by ECP at Noor Muhammad High school.

However, soon after the start of the process, the law and order situation went out of conrol following scuffle between the activists of two political parties.

The ECP RO however announced postponement of the election.