ECP Prays For Stay Order Against Reserved Seats Judgment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has filed more prayers in its review appeal to the Supreme Court and requested it to issue a stay order on the implementation of the reserved seats’ judgment.
The ECP, in its plea, said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could not be given the relief of reserved seats which it had never claimed before any forum. It cited a judgment of the full court that a relief could not be given to one who did not claim it.
The Commission said that the independent candidates were bound to join a party within three days after elections. The independent members had submitted affidavits for joining the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), and those affidavits had been ignored in the judgment.
It said that in the detailed decision, the apex court limited 41 members to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and gave 15 days to the other independent members to declare their party affiliation.
The PTI members, the ECP said, could not reach the number 39 even if the certificates of Barrister Gohar were accepted. The candidates did not file the party affiliation declaration under Section 66, it said.
The Rule 34 was related to a political party having an election symbol, it added.
