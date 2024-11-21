ECP presses for PTI founder’s video link appearance in next contempt hearing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the concerned authorities to ensure the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s appearance at the upcoming hearing of the contempt case against him.

A four-member commission, headed by Sindh member Nisar Durrani, heard the contempt case against PTI founder Imran Khan over allegations of using contemptuous remarks against the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

During the hearing, ECP’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa member noted that PTI founder was granted bail on Wednesday in the Toshakhana case.

Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry explained that the PTI founder was arrested in another case but emphasized that his presence was crucial for recording evidence.

Officials informed the court that the PTI founder could appear via video link.

The ECP instructed authorities to ensure his video link appearance of the accused PTI founder at the next hearing.

Sindh member Nisar Durrani stated that the ECP would record witness statements during the next hearing.

The ECP then adjourned the case to December 17.