ECP Prioritizes Fair Play, Timely Election In Inaugural Roadmap Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 10:45 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has underscored its commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for all political parties in the upcoming elections and stressed the timely conduct of the elections as well as the need to uphold transparency throughout the process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has underscored its commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for all political parties in the upcoming elections and stressed the timely conduct of the elections as well as the need to uphold transparency throughout the process.

In the inaugural meeting focused on discussing the election roadmap, the commission, under the guidance of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, engaged in discussions with the delegates from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Furthermore, the commission committed to maintaining an ongoing dialogue with other major political parties.

Besides the Election Commission members, the meeting included the involvement of the Election Commission Secretary and other senior officials.

The PTI delegation, composed of Dr. Babar Awan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Umair Niazi, and Ali Muhammad Khan (via video link), highlighted the constitutional obligation to hold elections within 90 days. They asserted that constituency delimitation isn't presently required.

Their requests encompass the immediate release of detained party members, the authorization to hold political rallies, and the equitable provision of political opportunities for PTI, akin to other parties.

The JUI-F delegation, led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Jalaluddin, Maulana Darwish, Kamran Murtaza (via video link) and other members, emphasized that while the constitutional obligation for holding elections is undeniable, they suggested that given the official publication of census results, the Election Commission should prioritize concluding the constituency delimitation process. This would ensure comprehensive facilitation for all political parties, candidates, and voters in the forthcoming elections.

They further said that according to the new census, the correct registration of voters in the electoral rolls should be ensured by the Election Commission before the election, and the lists of more polling stations should also be corrected and impartial and honest returning officers and district returning officers.

