ECP Promised To Conduct Fair, Transparent Elections: Saira Bano

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 07:07 PM

ECP promised to conduct fair, transparent elections: Saira Bano

The Grand Democratic Alliance’s candidate for NA-210 (Sanghar-II), Saira Bano has said that no matter how hard the opponents try, the Election Commission has promised to conduct fair and transparent elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Grand Democratic Alliance’s candidate for NA-210 (Sanghar-II), Saira Bano has said that no matter how hard the opponents try, the Election Commission has promised to conduct fair and transparent elections.

She expressed these views in various areas of Shahdadpur during her election campaign.

She said that only fair and transparent elections are the solution to all problems. If the people come forward and support us, we will ensure the rights of the people of the province and lead Sindh to progress under the leadership of Pir Sain Pagara.

She said that we do not believe in hollow slogans and promises, we love the people and are well aware of their sufferings.

The Sanghar district is the stronghold of the Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) and will remain so.

She said that the previous provincial government had done nothing for the welfare of the people, which has made the people of Sindh suffer.

The people should vote for us and we will ensure to address their issues in the assemblies. On this occasion, GDA candidate for PS 44 Muhammad Bux Khaskheli, former MP Mahi Khan Wasan and others were also with her.

